There are promises that must be kept, no matter if 5 or 6 months late, there are things that never go on prescription. Sergio Oliveira wants Roma strongly and without any kind of delay, he believes that it is – at the dawn of 30 years – the ideal turning point for his career. He has a long contract with Porto, expiring in 2025, and if it depended on this detail there would not be too many margins. If it depended on the fans, it would be more or less the same thing: Sergio is an idol, a reference, a pennant to always be displayed on the bulletin board. Let’s imagine that Conceicao himself, an ambitious coach, would do anything but deprive himself of his symbol, even if he has just returned from a not very brilliant period. Oliveira has something else in mind, staying at Porto for another 5-6 months would mean postponing a turning point that she has no intention of procrastinating. And then, let’s whisper it, it would be impossible for a certain Mourinho to say no. Indeed, Oliveira’s yes is total and unconditional.