September 13, 1974

TWO NEW STATES IN MEXICOQuintana Roo and Baja California Sur have a new political face: in six hours, the Chamber of Deputies unanimously approved, to applause, the reform to Article 43 of the Constitution that converts them into new States of the Mexican Republic. The venue was packed with people from Quintana Roo and Baja California who came expressly to attend the assembly. They all agreed to recognize the visionary attitude of President Echeverría, when issuing the initiative that elevated those two territories to States.

THEY ARE NEGLECTING THE OAS. Washington. Colombian ambassador Emilio Valderrama said that the three meetings of the new dialogue only served to weaken the Organization of American States itself. “Governments are neglecting this organization. I have never been able to understand the disarticulation of the OAS, which arose from the conferences in Bogotá, Tlatelolco and Washington,” stressed Valderrama. The meetings of foreign ministers to which he referred were those in Bogotá in November of last year, which prepared the one in Tlatelolco held in February of this year, which was followed by the one in Washington last April. All of them were outside the inter-American system, as will be the one in Buenos Aires next March. For his part, the president of the OAS council, Panamanian ambassador Nander Pitty, clearly stated that in any reform that is made to the regional organization, the council should remain in its current headquarters. “After several years of working in the OAS, we can say that the representatives of the states are not subject to any kind of pressure. The decisions that are adopted here are the result of the sum of the wills of the governments of the member states,” declared Pitty. The statements of Valderrama and Pitty were received in profound silence by the members of the council.

MOCHIS 70 CINEMA OPENS ITS DOORSThe extraordinary film Serpico will be screened today at a gala benefit for the Institute for the Protection of Children, which will be the inaugural screening of Cinema Mochis 70, which, to the delight of moviegoers, will begin its activities in our area. After the inaugural event, the audience will enjoy a cocktail and later, the screening of the film. The great Mochitense family will meet on Rosales and Madero Boulevard to enjoy some healthy fun.

September 13, 1999

INSECURITY SCARES MERCHANTS. The crime wave that prevails in the region has forced small-scale merchants to strengthen preventive measures to avoid robberies. Insecurity is a factor that slows down the development of commerce, because it represents an extra expense in the maintenance of establishments, since more secure gates have had to be installed. To date, the crime wave has been combated with preventive schemes in the municipality, but there is a lack of greater awareness in the families of juvenile offenders.

NOBEL PRIZE WINNER VISITS SURVIVORS. Acteal. The 1977 Nobel Peace Prize winner, Mairead Maguire, visited the scene where on December 22, 1997, paramilitaries linked to the PRI killed 45 Tzotzil indigenous people. The Swiss-born activist expressed solidarity with the survivors and families of the victims, and told them that the struggle they have undertaken is similar to the one she is carrying out for the dignity of man, to “try to make a better world for small children.” Maguire attended events in memory of the victims.

