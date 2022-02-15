Sinaloa.- Victor Manuel Castro Zazueta it’s found missing since December 19, 2021 and their relatives are requesting the society support for its location, since the older adult suffers from Alzheimer’s.

This person He is 71 years oldand the last time he was seen was around noon on that date when he left his place of residence on Matamoros Street, heading for the Jaramillón neighborhood, in the receivership of eldoradoin Culiacan.

His brother Guillermo reported that from the day of his disappearance, the search began in health institutions in the municipality, as well as in the Forensic Medical Service and the public ministry was notified.

As particular characteristics, Víctor Manuel is dark-skinned, white-haired, has a fair complexion and leans on a staff due to a motor problem in his right leg.

Read more: After a month resisting from burns and blows, Édgar Iván dies at the Culiacán General Hospital

Any information you have about the whereabouts of Víctor Manuel, you can contact Guillermo at the telephone number 6671392541.