Companies Arms maker Remington Arms pays compensation for the 2012 Sandy Hook massacre

The Wall Street Journal reports that the company will pay $ 73 million in compensation to the relatives of those killed in the school shooting.

The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) saysthat the company will pay US $ 73 million (approximately US $ 65 million) to nine families who lost family members in 2012 in Sandy Hook's school shooting.

A massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, killed 20 children and six adults.

Remington Arms pays compensation because its marketing activities were accused in part of being responsible for the massacre.

The 20-year-old shooter used a rifle manufactured by Remington’s subsidiary Bushmaster. These weapons, which look like AR-15 rifles, have also been used in other massacres in the United States.

According to the WSJ, the compensation case has changed the advertising of arms companies in the United States. The military catalog of the ads has been replaced by hunting and self-defense images, WSJ says.

The heavily indebted Remington was split up the second year and its business units were sold to seven different buyers.