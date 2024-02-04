Constantly, New York offers new job opportunities for those seeking employment in the hospitality sector. Renowned company Union Square Events has posted immediate openings for waiter positions at its Brooklyn location, with an attractive salary of $28 to $35 per hour, even for those without prior experience in the field.

The position is part-time, and applicants may take advantage of a referral program for additional benefits. The job location is 147 41st Street, New York, NY 11232, and applications are accepted online only, as presented on the platform Simply Hired.

The requirements are the following:

Previous customer service or restaurant experience preferred. Availability to work variable hours as needed, with specific details provided during the interview.

The selected waiters will be in charge of taking food and drink orders efficiently, providing quality service to diners in the dining room. Essential responsibilities include greeting customers, delivering orders professionally following food handling standards, and communicating with kitchen staff. to ensure correct delivery.

Other characteristics of the waiter job in New York

The job offer seeks to promote equal opportunitiesand Union Square Events emphasizes its commitment to treating all applicants and employees fairly, without discrimination based on race, national origin, gender, age, disability, sexual orientation, gender identity, or other classification protected by law.

The company also promotes a drug-free work environment and highlights its willingness to consider all qualified applicants, even those with criminal records, in accordance with applicable federal, state and local laws.

The referral program provides additional benefits to those who refer successful candidates.

To facilitate the application process, company offers conversational recruiting assistant that allows applicants to apply via text messages. Those interested can text “JOB” to 75000 and search for requisition ID 1274199.