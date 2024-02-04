At 7.00 am the voting day began in El Salvador to elect president, vice president, legislative and municipal elections. More than 6 million Salvadorans are registered to vote according to the country's Electoral Registry. All polls show Nayib Bukele as the winner and estimate that the government party, Nuevas Ideas, will lead the vote in the Legislature. These are the recent events of the day.

San Salvador woke up with rain, which somewhat complicated the distribution of the ballots to the polling stations this Sunday in which more than 6 million Salvadorans are called to vote, according to the Electoral Registry of Salvador.

Most of the voting centers are open from 7:00 (local time), some were delayed a few minutes, but all are now ready for the presidential and legislative elections, in which the current president of the country, Nayib Bukele is seeking re-election for a second consecutive term, against the mandates of the Constitution, under a regime of exception and with allegations that the State has not guaranteed that the elections are held fairly.

In total there are 1,590 centers distributed in different parts of the country, 24,000 National Police agents and 3,000 national and foreign observers. According to authorities from the Police and the Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE), no mishaps were recorded and a calm electoral day is expected to last 10 hours.

The president of the TSE, Dora Martínez, assured during a national radio and television network that “institutionally we are ready, with all the necessary conditions to receive the electorate.”

In addition, 1.1 million Salvadorans will also be able to vote from abroad electronically on the TSE platform with their identity document.

7:30 (BOG): Rain affects the arrival of voting boxes

In a large industrial warehouse of the Directorate of the Electoral Organization (DOE), located near the international airport, the distribution of the last boxes destined for the district of San Salvador Centro was slowed down by the rain.

In each box, according to the members of the electoral body, there were “700 ballots for president and 700 ballots for assemblies.” On the route, the truck was escorted by a long caravan of security force patrols to avoid any type of incident.

8:00 (BOG): Voting points open in El Salvador

More than 6.2 million citizens residing in El Salvador are registered to vote on February 4. The polls installed throughout the national territory will close at 5:00 pm on Sunday, local time.