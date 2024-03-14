They are looking for Denny Velasco Macías from Jalisco who disappeared while traveling to Mazatlán to a friend's birthday, March 6.

The State Search Commission published Denny's search file, where it is stated that he was last seen in the Parques de Tesistán neighborhood in Zapopan, but his family assures that he left his house heading to Mazatlán.

Denny Velasco has a white complexion, is 1.73 meters tall, and has an athletic build.a, has short, broken, dark brown hair.

As Particular signs: He has scars on the lower back on the right side and on the right leg. piercings in the eyebrow and left lobe as well as a tattoo on the left wrist of the image of a circle with a star.

The day of his disappearance He was wearing a black sweatshirt, navy blue pants, black tennis shoes and a cap.

If you have information that helps find his whereabouts, you can call the State Search Commission at 33 1514 5422.