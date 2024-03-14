Agreement reached, according to Adnkronos: contract until 2025, with the option for another year

Lazio has chosen Igor Tudor as its new coach. The Biancoceleste president Claudio Lotito met his coach and agent in Rome and, according to what Adnkronos understands, a general agreement was reached for a contract until 2025, with the option for another year.

The former Marseille and Verona coach will therefore replace the resigning Maurizio Sarri, and could take over the team after the match against Frosinone where Sarri's deputy, Giovanni Martusciello, will be on the bench.