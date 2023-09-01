One of the most sought after destinations to study by Colombians is Canada, a country that offers great opportunities not only to access its universities, but also because it offers the possibility for immigrants to develop their working life there.



This North American country has English as its main language, but there are cities whose official language is French.

The Government of Canada offers extensive programs to encourage migrants to stay, this time, they want to teach a new language to people who want to migrate to Quebec.

To access this benefit, people must be over 16 years of age and not be subject to compulsory schooling, and an economic benefit may be obtained under certain conditions. The courses are 30 to 35 hours per week.

In total, they pay 235 Canadian dollars, plus 25 dollars for transportation assistance, so they could even receive 1,000 Canadian dollars per month, about 3 million pesos.

How to register to learn French in Canada?

The first is to do it online through https://www.form.services.micc.gouv.qc.ca/dacf/faces/faces/pages/csq.jspx?lang=en and there fill all the fields, you will have to do it from any browser, except Safari.

A second option is to fill out a form by hand and send it by zip code with the requested documents. These can be seen on the Quebec Government page. https://www.quebec.ca/en/education/learn-french/full-time-courses/immigrants/registration

