Nuevo León.- There three arrest warrants for him case of the death and disappearance of Bionce Jazmin Amaya Cortez, happened in New Lionand the three involved are already being sought even in other states.

The foregoing was revealed by Pedro José Arce Jardón, the person in charge of dispatching the Attorney General of the State of Nuevo Leónreports the media ABCNoticias.mx.

Two of the arrest warrants are for the crime of disappearance of personand one more is for the crime of femicidehe detailed.

The people who are being apprehended are apparently no longer in Nuevo León, but the collaboration of the prosecutors of other states has already been requested to find them and bring them before a judge, he added.

They have strong data about his stakepointed out Arce Jardón.

This official supported the version shared by the chinese mayorNew Lion, Raul Karr Vazquezabout what Bionce Amaya died for the wounds suffered in a road accident.

The version that is available is this: Bionce Jazmín was accompanying a man who was driving a vehicle (apparently a truck), presumably speeding and skidding (squealing tires), and at a certain moment she flew out of the vehicle and hit herself severely. This happened in China, Nuevo Leon.

The man in the vehicle apparently chose not to take Bionce to a hospital or notify the authorities or rescue forces to come to her aid, and even grabbed the girl’s cell phone so as not to be answered. I mean, deprived her of medical assistance.

Bionce did not die immediately, it seems. The driver and two accomplices took the young woman, possibly still dyingto the place where they found her already dead, in a ranch, in the area of ​​El Verde, from the neighbor Municipality of General Bravo.

These three people are wanted by the authorities.

He to have abandoned Bionce still aliveis what leads us to consider this case as a femicide by the responsible driver. And the others involved, by hiding the body, fall into the crime of disappearance of people.

Within the investigation, the owner or owner of the farm where they found the body of Bionce Jazmín (already in a state of decomposition) is included, but he has not been located to testify.

To remember

Bionce Jasmine Amaya Cortez He was 20 years old, he was born in Nuevo León, but for years he had been a resident of Mission, Texas, United Statesand she was the mother of a 4-month-old baby, the media have reported.

He went to Nuevo León with supposed friends, to spend the Easter holidays to China, Nuevo Leon.

On April 9, Bionce’s family lost communication with her, she disappeared. They filed complaints.

The so-called friends told Bionce’s mother and sister that they left her on a dark street in China, Nuevo León, and that they no longer heard from her. The young woman’s mother distrusted the contradictory versions she was given about her.

In a searchauthorities of the Nuevo León Prosecutor's Office They found the decomposed body of a woman at a ranch in El Verde, General Bravo municipality. A half-brother of Bionce recognized the remains as those of her blood relative. But, the authorities corroborated with DNA tests.

In the autopsy, it was determined that the young woman suffered severe blows to the skull, neck and chest. All of it killed her.

Religious services for Bionce’s remains will begin this Friday, April 21, and she will be buried on Saturday, in Texas.