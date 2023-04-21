Riding | Many riders warm up their horses with a familiar formula – It’s not necessarily the best way, research shows

Riding lesson starts with warming up the horse’s muscles. Even in riding schools, riders are taught the same type of warm-up method. First we walk, then the horse is ridden at a light trot in curved grooves, like circles. The majority of the hour is ridden at a walk or a trot, and at the end a little galloping.

A light trot means a trot where the rider rises from the saddle to the stirrups to stand every second step of the horse. As the name suggests, the light trot is thought to be light and pleasant for the horse, when the rider’s weight is off the saddle half of the time.

For example, at the Helsinki International Horse Show, the public gets to see how world-class riders exercise their horses by easing them into a trot around the field before the performance. However, Swedish research brings new information about light jogging.

Swedish in the study of the University of Agriculture the researchers examined how the rider’s sitting or absence from the saddle affects the symmetry of the horse’s movements.

The symmetry of a horse’s movement means that the animal steps in the same way on all four legs. A horse’s lameness, on the other hand, is an asymmetry of movement.

The researchers looked at the movement of the horse in a straight gait and in a circle, so that the horse was without a rider, the rider eased into the trot, or the rider was in a light sitting, i.e. standing with the stirrups all the time. The clearest result was found in light jogging.

“A light trot causes changes in the symmetry of the horse’s movement. When the rider stands up in the stirrups, he creates a downward force on the horse. The force reduces the rise of the horse’s hips in movement. It can be seen as lameness in the hind leg, which is on the ground when the rider sits down in the saddle,” explains a physiotherapist working at the animal hospital of the University of Helsinki. Anna Boström.

Boström is familiar with the study of horse movement and physical well-being.

The Swedes discovered that if a horse moves in a circle without a rider, the curved groove of the circle itself creates an asymmetry in the horse’s movement. If the rider rides in a light trot in a circle correctly, the asymmetry of the movement is reduced. Typically, riders initially exercise the horses at a light trot just in circles.

Score do not mean that a light trot or circular trot should not be ridden. However, it would be good for the rider to know how a light trot and riding in a circle affect the horse’s movement even when the horse is healthy.

According to Boström, the information should also be used when studying lameness in horses. In lameness examinations, veterinarians or Physiotherapists assess whether the horse moves symmetrically. More and more often, they also evaluate the horse’s movement while riding.

“The rider can either increase or decrease the asymmetry of the movement, i.e. lameness. Research information can help identify mild lameness better than at present. In this way, the worsening of the problem could be avoided, for example, by changing the riding style or by conducting additional examinations of the horse,” he says.

Riding horses there are typically three types of gait: walk, trot and gallop. The types of steps affect the horse in different ways. They are also ridden a different amount during the riding lesson.

At the trot, the horse’s spine moves the least. The trot is a two-stroke walking sport where the rider naturally moves in the saddle with the horse’s movements, mainly in an up-down direction. The more skilled the rider is, the more he can adapt to the horse’s movement. However, even a skilled rider cannot prevent the up-down force caused by the trot on the horse’s back.

“The trot is a difficult movement even for a skilled rider. Every rider should think about what kind of exercise is best for that horse. For example, would it be beneficial to ride more gaits and gallops in exercise? It’s good to think about things in a new way, so that we don’t just repeat the same, familiar formula,” hints Boström.