Legs and arms amputated after surgery for a wrong diagnosis of cancer. About her Her rebirth thanks to the help of Bebe Vio, who helped her find the best prosthetics for her and gave her psychological support and, now, the process. An incredible story that of Anna Leonori, 46, from Terni, mother of two boys who, today, after four years, faces the odyssey of the trial.

The expert panel will have to pronounce on the damages suffered by Anna, who for a year, thanks to the advice of the champion Bebe Vio, has been using the new generation prostheses purchased thanks to many kind-hearted people. For the ordeal that led Anna to lose her legs and arms, the Santa Maria di Terni hospital, the Regina Elena hospital in Rome and the Ausl Romagna were called into question. Attorney Francesca Abbati forwarded a request to open a claim for compensation for the damage suffered by the woman, mother of two boys aged 13 and 17, to the structures that treated her. Procedure that had no result, to the point that Abbati and her colleague, Simona Leonelli, were forced to turn to the civil court.

The ordeal begins in 2014, when Anna gets the terrible diagnosis, that of a malignant tumor that requires invasive surgery. She goes elsewhere, is operated on in Rome with the removal of the uterus, ovaries, 40 lymph nodes and bladder, replaced with an orthotopic one. Histology will show it wasn’t a tumor. From then on, for 4 years, she had infections, fever, excruciating pain, hospitalizations. Until October 7, 2017, when she was hospitalized and operated on for an “acute generalized peritonitis caused by the perforation of the new bladder” which was done after the diagnosis of cancer. From there a month and a half in a deep coma in resuscitation, her transfer to Cesena and the harsh reality that requires the amputation of legs and arms.