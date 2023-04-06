The Federal Institute of the Public Defender (IFDP) has denounced that Jeison “N”, a accused Venezuelan migrant of being the material author of the fire in a immigration station in Ciudad Juarez, is a victim of serious human rights violations.

The Attorney General of the Republic (FGR) has indicated Jeison “N” as responsible for the homicide and intentional injuries of more than 60 migrants who were at the station during the events that occurred on March 27.

However, the IFDP has affirmed that the Ciudad Juárez control judge who ordered the process against him has not considered his situation as a victim of serious human rights violations.

The control judge has refused to open the debate corresponding to the informal preventive detention, despite a resolution of the Inter-American Court of Human Rights (CourtHR) that condemns the Mexican State for considering that the application of this measure is unconventional without taking into account the circumstances of each particular case.

The FGR will have a month to collect evidence proving that Jeison “N” acted with intent to cause the fire in which 39 migrants died.

In addition to Jeison “N”, the control judge linked to the process Daniel “N”, Rodolfo “N”, Gloria “N”, workers of the National Institute of Migration (INM), and a private security guard, identified as Alan “N”, whom the FGR pointed out as material authors by commission by omission, that is, they did nothing to prevent the fire or the consequences it had.

The IFDP has affirmed that it will continue to work to guarantee Jailson “N”‘s right to an adequate defense and to obtain recognition as a victim of serious human rights violations.