The most formidable long-term complications of measles, which occurs mainly in adults, is subacute sclerosing panencephalitisleading steadily to death. Andrey Pozdnyakov, an infectious disease doctor, Ph.D., chief physician of the INVITRO-Siberia clinical diagnostic laboratory, spoke to Izvestia on April 6 about what symptoms it manifests itself, as well as about other complications of measles.

He noted that this is a rather rare, but clearly associated disease with the measles virus. It is manifested by damage to the white matter of the central nervous system, in particular the brain.

“Usually, the disease begins with non-specific symptoms – fatigue, headache, then cognitive impairments join – memory loss, decreased intelligence. Further, all this progresses, since all the white matter is affected. The measles virus triggers an autoimmune process that leads to death, since there is no treatment for this disease,” Pozdnyakov said.

At the same time, he noted that measles is primarily dangerous in childhood. Especially for those children who are not vaccinated. In them, the disease proceeds quite severely and is characterized by the frequent development of complications. According to the doctor, the severity of manifestations is due to high temperature, severe intoxication, and a sharp decrease in immunity.

When he stressed that it cannot be said that adults get sick easier. Those who have not previously been vaccinated or vaccination was ineffective, the disease is severe.

“If this is temperature, then 39 degrees, if intoxication, then “in bed”, complications develop more often, because there is more endogenous flora, as well as comorbidities. The effect of resetting immunity in adults is often found after a disease. But at the same time, most of the adults are vaccinated,” the doctor said.

Speaking about complications, he said that complications are primary – from measles and secondary – bacterial. Complications from measles are rare, but appear earlier. For example, this is measles pneumonia. According to him, it differs from secondary bacterial pneumonia in that it manifests itself early – literally a couple of days after the onset of the disease (the appearance of a rash), is difficult to treat and is difficult to treat with antibiotics. In this case, a completely different therapy is required, oxygen support, symptomatic drugs and sometimes hormones.

“Also, one of the most severe specific complications is encephalitis. It develops on average in one case out of a thousand, but it manifests itself with all the symptoms of damage to the central nervous system and can be fatal, ”the doctor added.

Secondary bacterial complications, as the infectious disease specialist said, occur much more often due to a sharp decrease in immunity and affect all respiratory tracts, starting with the tonsils, larynx, trachea and paranasal sinuses and ending with the bronchi and lungs. That is, sinusitis, tonsillitis, laryngotracheitis, bronchitis and pneumonia are all secondary complications of measles. Also, according to him, the development of other diseases not related to the respiratory tract is possible, such as infections of the urinary system (pyelonephritis), diarrheal syndrome and others.

“If an unimmunized person has had contact with measles, the first thing to pay attention to is the temperature and manifestations of a respiratory infection. If the temperature rises and pronounced catarrhal phenomena appear – runny nose, conjunctivitis, cough and others. There will be no rash, it appears only on the 4-5th day. If there are pronounced catarrhal phenomena with copious discharge, then it is necessary to call the therapist and pediatrician and report that there was contact with measles. If you already have a rash, then it’s definitely measles, ”concluded Pozdnyakov.

On April 4, at a conference call with the heads of territorial bodies and institutions of Rospotrebnadzor, they said that the situation with measles in Russia is under control, but there are regions where the incidence rate has increased. It was noted that in this regard, the chief state sanitary doctor of the Russian Federation and the head of Rospotrebnadzor Anna Popova instructed to intensify work on the vaccination of unvaccinated and previously unill citizens, as well as once vaccinated children and adults.

In December 2022, a measles outbreak was registered in the Novosibirsk Region. As of January 23, 65 adults and 30 children have recently fallen ill with measles. At least 17 thousand residents of the Novosibirsk region were in contact with the sick. In Novosibirsk, the first patient was a visitor from Central Asia. In this regard, mass vaccination began in the region.