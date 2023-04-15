The movie of Super Mario Bros. continues to be hugely popular, with impressive box office records and fans of Nintendo happy about the collaboration of the Japanese company with Illumination Studios from Universal Pictures. The song Peachesinterpreted by Jack Black and in Spanish by Héctor Estrada, has been a viral success, and there are rumors of a possible Oscar nomination, but it is also generating controversy.

Although the movie Mario has changed the traditional role of Peach like the damsel in distress that needs to be rescued, there are people who accuse the film of promoting macho behaviors, especially through the character of Bowser.

Many don’t like it Bowser be obsessed with marrying the princess Peach and that he does not accept “no” for an answer, resorting to extreme behaviors to achieve his goal. Plus, she even has a song that suggests “in the end you’ll be mine.”

Although Bowser is the villain and should not be seen as a role model, there are people who are upset by those who sympathize with the character played by Jack Black.

Undoubtedly, there is a sector of the population that considers that these criticisms of the film by Mario are exaggerated and that fictional characters who use these situations to add humor to the plot are being taken too seriously.

Author’s note: Unfortunately this person is somewhat right. Many men believe that a refusal means that they have to keep trying and insisting until they conquer the woman they want. But we go! We’re talking about Bowser, who actually gets rejected for the first time in the movie and doesn’t even understand why. I don’t remember seeing in the movie or in the video game that Bowser was insisting on the princess to marry him over and over again. In the end, anything we can find what we are looking for. And when something is in everyone’s eye, it was a matter of time for this to happen.