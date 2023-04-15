













Splatoon 3’s Splatfest Will Define Which Piece Of Zelda’s Triforce Is The Most Important | EarthGamer

In this case the objective of the new dye festival is to discover which piece of the Triforce is the most important to the players.

To refresh your memory we are talking about power, wisdom and courage, each of the triangle-shaped pieces that make up the Triforce.

That of power corresponds to Ganon or Ganondorf, while that of wisdom to Princess Zelda and that of courage to Link.

So now those who participate in the next Splatfest of splatoon 3 They will have to decide for which of them they will have to play.

As this is a special occasion the team behind the third game of splatoon devised a new battle area for the game, the Tricolor Turf War, which is close to the rocky area known as Scorch Gorge.

Fountain: Twitter (Nintendo).

When this is seen from above the design of the Triforce of Legend of Zelda. So the players of splatoon 3grouped in different teams in this Splatfest, will decide at once which piece is the most important.

And by the way, what is your favorite character in the saga before the release of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom for Nintendo Switch, which is one of the biggest releases this year.

SRL here with huge news—the next #splatfest is a collab with The Legend of Zelda! In anticipation of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, it asks a key question… Which do you seek? Power, wisdom, or courage? Join in from 5pm PT on 5/5 through 5pm PT on 5/7. pic.twitter.com/ZLsUdv7wWd — Splatoon North America (@SplatoonNA) April 14, 2023

When is The Legend of Zelda Splatoon 3 Splatfest?

The next Splatfest of splatoon 3 themed Legend of Zelda it will be from May 5 to 7, 2023. This will be from 5:00 pm PT on the first day mentioned above to the same time on the second.

If it is being played from Mexico then add an hour to the time mentioned above; other regions should make corresponding adjustment. This dye festival will be accompanied by official merchandise in both the US and Japan.

Fountain: Twitter (Nintendo).

Regarding the United States, in the official Nintendo store, t-shirts will be available. Regarding Japan, in addition to these garments, key rings will also be available.

It is in this way that Nintendo celebrates in a big way, and incidentally promotes the release of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

The latter will be on May 12, 2023 for Nintendo Switch, days after Splatfest ends. Everything is coldly calculated.

In addition to splatoon 3 We have more video game information at EarthGamer.