In a country governed by repression, intimidation, and persecution, perhaps all that was left was to look to the sky and place all hope in a small landing gear. Who was going to think about the risks when what was at stake was the freedom of two non-conforming and revolutionary teenagers?

When Armando Socarrás Ramírez, then 17 years old, decided to secretly get on the landing gear of an airplane together with his friend Jorge Pérez, 16 years old.he did it with a single purpose in mind: to free himself from the ties that, at that time, the dictatorship of Fidel Castro and their relatives.

He was just a teenager who wanted to live up to the typical stereotypes of his age: coming home after 12, wearing bell-bottom pants, and long hair in 1960s fashion. Instead, he had to spend his days devising a risky escape plan together with his friend and subsequently paying the price of freedom.

His face became the spitting image of hope for those who, unlike him, decided to stay on the island; but it also became the latent proof of an international crisis that plagued the Cuban nation for decades. If life was the price one had to pay to be free, Armando and Jorge were more than willing to settle their debt.

One flight, your escape route to freedom

While the world had its eyes on the Moon in 1969 -with the arrival of Neil Armstrong on the lunar surface-, Armando Socarrás and Jorge Pérez had them fixed on the sky. Escaping from Cuba was his goal, his dream, his need.

Ten years had passed since, on January 1, 1959, Cuba became the epicenter of a revolutionary movement that violently shook Latin America and the world. By then, the island sovereign country had been navigating in a turbulent, dynamic and, for many, oppressive environment for more than a decade.

This revolution, led by the politician and revolutionary Fidel Castro, unleashed great changes at the national and international level. What began as an armed struggle by the Cuban guerrillas ended with the establishment of the revolutionary government and the inspiration for other movements on different continents. At least 30 guerrilla organizations emerged in Latin America until the late 1980s, according to ‘The New York Times’.

On January 1, 1959, the Cuban revolution triumphed. Guerrillas led by Fidel Castro overthrew Fulgencio Batista.

At just 17 years old, a lot was happening around Socarrás. He received a scholarship – which he had not applied for – to be a welder, despite the fact that his dreams were to become an electronics engineer or an air force pilot. But why engineers when the revolution needed welders?

He spent approximately eight months studying welding when, suddenly, an intrepid and risky escape plan came from his friend Jorge Pérez. His discontent with the Cuban system, mixed with his overflowing desire for freedom, led him to say ‘yes’ to the crazy idea. “Here you have to leave, there is no future,” he told the media ‘CiberCuba’.

“There were many agents watching the coasts of Cuba and we knew that some rafters died from shark attacks in the waters of the Caribbean, so we considered leaving by plane, since the police presence at the airport was much less”, pointed out Socarrás, in dialogue with the Spanish newspaper ‘La Razón’.

With nothing more than cotton for their ears, a flashlight and a rope, Socarrás and Pérez set out on the road towards what, for them, would be the beginning of a new life. However, some unforeseen events hindered his journey.

A feat as daring as brave

On June 3, 1969, bravery took precedence over fear. The friends went to the airport in Havana, Cuba, to materialize the feat that they had been planning and perfecting for days. The Iberia DC-8 bound for Madrid, Spain, was the plane chosen by them to leave Cuban territory.

Ten minutes before the plane took off, the friends jumped over the fence and ran to the landing gear. While Socarrás got into the small space on the left; Pérez did the same on the right side, but when taking off he was not so lucky: he fell from the aircraft that was beginning to take flight and was captured with some ribs and a broken clavicle by the Cuban Police.

Socarrás, for his part, clung with all his strength to the support of the airplane. “Shrunk, with an unbearable noise, the hatch did not close completely. With my fingers holding me on the edge so as not to fall hundreds of meters away, I asked God for a miracle”, he explained to the newspaper ‘La Razón’.

Socarrás's height helped him to engage the landing gear; while his escape partner ended up arrested and with several broken ribs.

Among a labyrinth of conduits and aerial machinery, and stretched out in the icy darkness, Socarrás spent more than eight hours – the time it takes to cross from one continent to another – trying to reach his destination. At nine thousand meters high, he was cold and began to lack oxygen. He did not stop thinking about Jorge’s fate when he suddenly fell into a state of unconsciousness two hours after starting the trip.

Once the plane landed smoothly, her frozen body fell onto the asphalt airstrip. No one could believe it, the 17-year-old lay covered in ice, with bluish lips and a grimace on his face. He was the spitting image of survival, bravery, and paradoxically, freedom.

“When I touched his clothes, they were frozen and as hard as wood. All she did was make a strange sound, like a moan.said José Rocha Lorenzana, a security guard present at the time, according to Air Crew Canarias.

With one foot in death -because his vital signs were weak-, Socorrás was admitted to the Hospital de la Beneficencia, located in the Spanish capital. Not even his diagnosis of renal, cardiac, cerebral and even hepatic anoxia was able to take precedence over his desire to live. It became a medical miracle.

Cuban citizen Armando Socarrás Ramírez fled the Caribbean island on June 4, 1969 hiding in the non-pressurized compartment of the landing gear of a DC-8 aircraft. In such an uncomfortable and dangerous cabin he stayed since his departure at the airport in pic.twitter.com/WZ2tMeLw6f – Jose Barroso (@JBarroso_Autor) September 18, 2020

“When I saw all those green walls, like in Cuban military hospitals, I thought I was in Havana. I asked and yelled, but since I had gone deaf, I thought they were kidding me, I didn’t calm down until they wrote me on a blackboard: ‘You are in Madrid’”, he told the aforementioned Spanish newspaper.

A new future away from the regime



Agents of the Spanish secret service told me that I had to leave Spain or I was in danger of being sent to Cuba. See also "Russian school or orphanage", the threat to Ukrainian families

According to the doctors who studied the case of Socarrás, the young man suffered cardiac arrest due to frostbite and later had a spontaneous recovery. In other words, cold torpor allowed him to survive the lack of oxygen.

The thunderous sound of the plane also made him deaf. However, after a month he managed to recover his hearing. It was all exercises, sports, care and understanding on the part of the medical personnel, until the time came for him to leave Madrid and not precisely of his own free will: Fidel Castro demanded his repatriation.

“One morning, Spanish secret service agents told me that I had to leave Spain or I was in danger of being sent to Cuba,” he told ‘CiberCuba’. Two months after his landing in Madrid, Socarrás flew to the United States, where he was welcomed by a close relative.

After the international scandal that caused his feat, Socarrás, who is now quite a man, set up a glassware business in Miami that he managed for 22 years. Two decades after touring the United States, he moved to a state of Virginia.

Armando spent two months in the hospital, where he received messages of support from the community.

His travel companion, who never touched Madrid soil, paid four years in jail for his failed escape plan. In 1980, he came to the United States. “We have met several times in Miami, but he has never wanted to talk about it. It is something that has been blocked in his mind and I respect his choice”, said Socarrás for ‘La Razón’.

More than five decades have passed since Socarrás decided to leave his life in Cuba behind to undertake a risky and intrepid escape. And yet he regrets nothing. For him, freedom is something that cannot be negotiated. “When you don’t have freedom, the human being is dead in a certain way,” he concluded for ‘CiberCuba.’

VALERIA CASTRO VALENCIA

