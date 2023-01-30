She accepted his offer to sleep on the sofa at his house, since she had been in alarm due to the pandemic and could not be out on the street at dawn.
A man who lives in Cáceres is accused of having raped a sick woman in his apartment, who died nine months after being attacked.
The alleged rapist will be tried on February 3 at the Provincial Court of Cáceres. The prosecutor plans to request that he be sentenced to three years in a psychiatric center
#accuse #raping #sick #woman #Cáceres #died #months #assaulted
