The image of climate activist Greta Thunberg carried by two German police officers on Tuesday in what appeared to be an arrest for taking part in a protest against coal mining in western Germany has sparked fierce controversy and accusations of fabrication. The trigger was a video broadcast on social networks in which the young woman can be seen posing seconds later with the agents for the photographers and even exchanging jokes in a relaxed atmosphere.

Thunberg, who was demonstrating against the destruction of the village of Lützerath as a result of the expansion of a lignite mine, has caused deep indignation for the attitude that she reveals in the video. Numerous Twitter users accuse her of having agreed to a “false arrest”, a fact that seems to be corroborated by sources consulted by the German media who assure that it was an orchestrated act that was approved by the security forces.

Witnesses cited by German newspapers maintain that Thunberg, 20, and the dozens of people who protested with her at the edge of the open-cast quarry of the large Garzweiler coal mine, in the federal state of North Rhine-Westphalia , they were only moved some 50 meters further for their identification, but in no case was there an arrest, as the activist herself claimed. “Yesterday (Tuesday) she was part of a group that was peacefully protesting against the expansion of a coal mine in Germany. We were evicted by the Police and later detained but they let us go in the afternoon. Protecting the climate is not a crime », she recounted on social networks.

The young woman, however, has not commented on the attitude of complicity that she shows in the video with the agents after her supposed arrest, especially when she appears laughing with them while standing waiting for a photo. Nor have there been any statements in this regard by the German Police.

“So it turns out that Greta Thunberg’s arrest was just as fake as the climate change cult she works for,” Charlie Kirk, a conservative political activist who founded Turning Point USA, tweeted indignantly. Like him, this Wednesday there were hundreds of critics from Internet users who say they are convinced that the performance was staged to get media coverage.