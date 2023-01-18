The Ministry of Internal Affairs of the LPR discovered a cache in Svatovo with more than 3.5 thousand rounds of various calibers

In the forest belt of the city of Svatovo, Lugansk People’s Republic, employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs found a cache where more than 3.5 thousand cartridges of various calibers were hidden. On Wednesday, January 18, it was reported on site Ministry of the Interior of the LPR.

Information about the location of the cache was received by the duty unit of the Svatovsky District Department of the Interior of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the LPR. Law enforcement officers seized 180 VOG-17 rounds, 2,596 7.62-mm rounds, 580 14.5-mm rounds and 219 5.45-mm rounds. The ammunition was covered with branches. Checking in progress.

On January 17, it was reported that the Ministry of State Security and the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the LPR discovered a large cache with weapons and ammunition of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Belovodsky district.