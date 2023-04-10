These would be the three Once Caldas players captured for extortion

A surprise in Colombian soccer is lived this Monday after knowing the flagrant capture of three Once Calda playerss for the crime of extortion.

According to the Police, the three men were captured in the city of Manizales when they received 500,000 pesos from a student, apparently, in exchange for returning a cell phone that had been stolen days before.

“The perpetrators threatened to sell the cell phone if the victim did not deliver the required sum of money,” said Colonel Diego Fontal, commander of the Manizales Metropolitan Police.

As EL TIEMPO was able to establish, the three professional players captured in the last hours are Guy Esteban Garcia, Santiago Mera and Debinson Mateus.

santiago mere

Mera arrived at Once Caldas last year, she is 21 years old and plays as a right winger.

debinson mateus

Mateus, 22 years old, is one of the goalkeepers of the Caldas team and has been part of the roster since July 2021.

Guy Esteban Garcia

For his part, Guy Esteban García was part of the minor divisions of Once Caldas and was the captain of one of these categories.

