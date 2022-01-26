The Eagles of America closed one last contract for the incipient Closing Tournament 2022. Last Tuesday the signing of the central defender and former Santos Laguna player, Juan Otero, who becomes the fifth reinforcement for the semester.
On this occasion we present 5 things you didn’t know about Juan Otero, new hiring of the azulcrema team.
Don’t forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_en, and our Twitter account, @90minespanish!
According to portal information Transfermarkt, Juan Otero has a cost in the market for legs of $3.50 million, an exorbitant amount for the little shown in his brief tour of Mexican soccer.
Juan Ferney Otero’s career began in 2016 with the Strength from Colombia; a year later he signed for Students from La Plata, where he had an ephemeral step, in order to reach the Amiens of the French league.
In the Old Continent he could not shine and in 2019 Santos Laguna he threw the house out the window to get his services.
On the other hand, the position where the Colombian stands out is for the right side. The winger is characterized by his speed and dribbling with the ball, although with the Warriors he could only get 5 goals in 46 games played.
The coffee winger has scored a total of 23 goals in his career as a professional footballer. His best performance was with Estudiantes de La Plata, where he managed to shout a goal 12 times.
The other annotations were 5 with Santos, 5 with Amiens and one with Fortaleza.
Juan Ferney Otero, 26 years old, will be defending the blue-cream colors with the jersey number 30.
The last two and most recent footballers who used this number were Renato Ibarra and Nicolás Castillo, who left through the back door of the club. Now, the Colombian will seek to erase that memory and enhance said shirt.
#Juan #Otero #signing #América
Leave a Reply