The January slope after the Christmas holidays is one of the most tiring times for Spanish workers who look forward to the arrival of the next holiday with which they can enjoy a short weekend of rest. And although the first of the year has already passed –It was marked on Three Kings Day, Monday, January 6.-, there are still some to enjoy.

The next festive long weekend in Spain

Of course, we will have to wait until the month of April, with the arrival of Holy Week, which in 2025 will be a long time coming, with Good Thursday and Good Friday as holidays.

In total, there are 4 days off, combining these two holidays with the following weekend, which is enough for an effective disconnection from the daily routine or a vacation getaway. However, some autonomous communities are lucky enough to also celebrate Easter Monday (April 21), which extends this festive period to five consecutive days, opening up a range of possibilities.

What communities have 5 holidays?

Navarra, the Basque Country and La Rioja are the autonomous communities that will enjoy this “long bridge” of five days at Easter, allowing one more day of rest to be added to the four already established for national holidays.





For their part, Catalonia and the Valencian Community also celebrate Easter Monday, although these regions will not have the holiday on April 17, which corresponds to Holy Thursday, so Its Easter weekend will last four days.

The next holiday will arrive very soon: May 1, Workers’ Day, which falls on a Thursday and, for those who can take off on Friday the 2nd, they will be able to stop their activity for 4 days.