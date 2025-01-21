One worker killed and another injured by the explosion of a chemical product in the Port of Barcelona

The explosion of a chemical product at the Energy Dock of the Port of Barcelona has caused the death of one person and left another injured. Both worked in maintenance work at the facility. The incident has generated a fire that the Firefighters have already been able to control.

As reported by the Emergency services, the explosion occurred at the company Terminales Portuarias, SL (TEPSA). The Port’s self-protection plan has been activated in the emergency phase and ambulances and eleven fire crews have traveled to the site of the explosion.

The explosion occurred in a tank of methyl acetate, a highly flammable but non-toxic chemical product, Emergencies said.