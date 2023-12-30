We have the most special spots of the year for you again.

Many spots have been uploaded to Autoblog Spots over the past year, for which we are very grateful. Of course, we already highlighted a special spot every Sunday with the Spot of the Week, but it is now time to take stock. What were the most special spots of the year?

For this overview we are not only looking at the spots that became Spot of the Week. There were weeks when more than one top spot was uploaded in a week, during the high season. And one more thing: in this overview we look at the most special spots of 2023 on Dutch soil.

Donkervoort F22

Spotter: @ronald1

We start with a spot that is not only on Dutch soil, but also from Dutch soil. The brand new Donkervoort F22 was spotted for the first time in April, and immediately in duplicate. With 500 hp on 750 kg, this is a rather bizarre device. These two copies still drove with green plates, but there are now also a number of them on license plates, the cheapest of which costs €323,790.

MG Xpower SV

Spotter: @yoeri_fakkeldij

The MG XPower SV is a wonderfully obscure sports car, of which only 82 were made. The chance of encountering this car is therefore extremely small. Certainly in the Netherlands, because this green copy was the only one with a Dutch license plate and has now been exported.

Bugatti Chiron

Spotter: @mitchellbekker

Spotting a Bugatti in the Netherlands is always special, especially when it is in the middle of nowhere (in this case the tiny village of Schellinkhout). This Chiron is well used, because this copy has already been spotted throughout the Netherlands. The car just looks black, but is made of blue carbon with orange accents.

Bugatti Veyron

Spotter: @tdvphotography

What's even more special to spot than a Bugatti Chiron? A Bugatti Veyron! There are only five Veyrons in the Netherlands, while there are nine Chirons. This gray specimen was spotted in the same week as the Chiron above, but in a less unexpected place (Laren).

Ascari KZ1

Spotter: @tdvphotography

Another one in the 'obscure' category: the Ascari KZ1. Officially a British sports car, but the spiritual father of this car was our own Klaas Zwart (hence KZ1). The KZ1 is powered by the V8 from the E39 M5. How many were built is a mystery, but there could never have been many.

Ferrari Enzo

Spotter: @estefanosangoerphotography

A top spot can be an unknown car, but it can of course also be a legendary car. An Enzo for example. There are only six Enzos on Dutch license plates and these are not cars that are often seen in public. This photo of an Enzo driving through a village street is therefore a fairly unique image.

Mercedes SLR McLaren 722 Edition

Spotter: @spotcrewda

This SLR 722 Edition has a German license plate, but was spotted in the Netherlands. The chance of encountering one in our country is very small, because there is only one copy on yellow plates. A total of 150 of this 650 hp top version of the SLR were built. The name is a reference to Stirling Moss' starting number.

Ferrari F12tdf

Spotter: @vantoorphotography

The Ferrari F12tdf is not a hypercar, but hypercar prices are paid for it. The current value is around €1.5 million. There is a good chance that they will remain in the garage, but fortunately this copy was allowed to come outside for a while this year. The car is finished in a color that is as beautiful as it is appropriate: Blu Tour de France.

BAC Mono

Spotter: @donvliet

The BAC Mono is simply one of the most extreme cars you can get. This single-seater weighs only 575 kg, which is about as much (or rather: little) as a Formula 3 car. And yet it has a license plate. This white copy is one of two BAC Monos in the Dutch fleet.

Koenigsegg CC850

Spotter: @justawheelchairguy

The most special spot of 2023 can only be one: the brand new Koenigsegg CC850 that was spotted on Dutch soil in July. This car was on its way to Goodwood and was probably the only one at the time (and perhaps still is). If that isn't a top spot, we don't know what is…

This was our top 10 with the most special spots spotted in the Netherlands in 2023. We are curious to see what cool cars will appear on the (Dutch) roads next year and would love to see your photos appear again on Autoblog Spots!

