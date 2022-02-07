The arrival of louis diaz to Liverpool, one of the biggest clubs in English football, reaffirmed the passion of Colombians for European football.

And it is that the Old Continent is where the highest-level football in the world has been concentrated in recent decades (thanks to investment and tradition, among other factors). Not surprisingly, the dream of South American players is to ‘make the leap’ there.

Here we remember some of the Colombian soccer players who conquered European soccer with their talent and won titles.

export talent

Adolfo the ‘Train’ Valenciaremembered Colombian player in the nineties, became German champion with Bayern Munich in the 93-94 season.

Jorge the ‘Patron’ Bermúdez, historical in América de Cali and Boca Juniors, had the opportunity to go to Greek football into the new millennium. He there stayed with the title of the First Division.

Around the same time as Bermudez, Oscar Cordoba He was also champion in Turkey, but with Besiktas.

Years later it was Ivan Ramiro Cordoba the one in charge of putting the Colombian flag in the big European leagues with Inter Milan.

From now on, the Nelson Rivas, Radamel FalcaoJames Rodriguez and mario yepesamong others, have followed the successful line in the Old Continent.

SPORTS