Muzaffer Kayasan, a male resident of Istanbul, has been a case worthy of investigation for medicine. Kayasan already has a year and two months in quarantinesince he has tested positive for Covid-19 in the 78 tests that have been practiced during that period.

The Istanbul citizen suffers leukemia, so the doctors find the only explanation in the weakness of the immune system that his disease produces. This means that your body has not been able to eliminate the virus completely and it remains asymptomatic.

“I constantly test positive (…) when we ask scientists and doctors, they tell us that my immune system is weakened because I have leukemia and they keep me alive for fourteen months with the drugs they prescribe me. It is a very difficult process,” Kayasan said in an interview with the local media ‘A Haber’.

Kayasan's health situation has put an end to his social life.

The man says that it has affected him a lot not being able to go out, especially not being able to see his grandson in person. With him they can only maintain communication through a protective glass or by video call.

Kayasan is occasionally visited by his wife and son. After the visits, his relatives must undergo covid-19 tests and in which, until now, they have given negative.

“I can’t hug my family. I can’t talk to anyone. There is nothing left of my social life or my family life. The covid has ended my way of life”, Kayasan expressed with resignation.

The citizen highlights the importance of getting vaccinated.

Additionally, Kayasan recalled the importance of vaccination. He publicly gave an awareness message so that other citizens understand that getting vaccinated can not only save their lives, but also that of others.

