United States 🇺🇸 is Three-time Champion of the @CNationsLeague 🔥 They defeated Mexico 2-0 🇲🇽 in Arlington. Fatherhood continues. pic.twitter.com/E4dKYBZhhF — Luis Omar Tapia (@LuisOmarTapia) March 25, 2024

After beating 3-0 Panama in the semi-final with goals from Edson Alvarez, Julian Quiñones and Orbelin Pineda and see how USA had difficulties with Jamaica A tougher clash was expected, but in the end, the curse continued when they fell 2-0 and the Aztec team will have to continue waiting until the next edition of the Nations Leaguealthough the panorama towards the World Cup 2026 looks complicated and the continuity of the Made in CU will be in the air.

We are wrong if we believe that it is all Jaime Lozano's fault for not sending Santi Giménez to the start, that it is all Ochoa's fault for starting late, or that it is all Hirving Lozano's fault for the bad moment he is experiencing. .. NO! ❌⚽📝 The problem in Mexican soccer… pic.twitter.com/7mw5tZvWOK — Juan Guzmán Gasso (@GuzmanGasso) March 25, 2024

In the Gold Cup 2023the Mexican team thrashed 4-0 Honduraswon 1-3 against Haitilost 0-1 against Qatardefeated 2-0 Costa Ricabeat 3-0 Jamaica and hit him Panama for the minimum. Already in the friendlies, they tied 2-2 with Australiaobtained a 3-3 against Uzbekistanbeat 2-0 Ghanatied 2-2 with Germany and fell 2-3 against Colombia. Already in the CONCACAF Nations Leaguesuccumbed 2-0 against Honduras and then they defeated them 2-0, apart from that they beat them 3-0 Panama and was defeated 0-2 by USA.