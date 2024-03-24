This Sunday at AT&T Stadiumthe technician Jaime Lozano couldn't change history Mexico in the CONCACAF Nations Leaguesince they lost a final again against USA as happened in the first edition 2019-2020, with which, the Team USA won the zone's three-time championship, leaving the Tricolor without any scepter.
There was much talk about the possibility of breaking malaria against The Stars and Stripeseven the call of the jimmy because he decided to bet on several players who helped him in conquering the gold Cupalso generating doubts because the best scorer in the country, Santiago Gimenezdecided to leave him on the bench to put Henry Martinwhile in the arch, he clung to remain tied with the always criticized Guillermo Ochoawho recently received a thousand goals in his career and is nowhere near being relegated with the Salernitana from Italy.
After beating 3-0 Panama in the semi-final with goals from Edson Alvarez, Julian Quiñones and Orbelin Pineda and see how USA had difficulties with Jamaica A tougher clash was expected, but in the end, the curse continued when they fell 2-0 and the Aztec team will have to continue waiting until the next edition of the Nations Leaguealthough the panorama towards the World Cup 2026 looks complicated and the continuity of the Made in CU will be in the air.
With this comparison, the history of the Cougars He reached 15 coached matches, contemplating the duels as interim, where he has achieved eight victories, three draws and four defeats during the Gold Cup 2023friendly and Nations League.
In the Gold Cup 2023the Mexican team thrashed 4-0 Honduraswon 1-3 against Haitilost 0-1 against Qatardefeated 2-0 Costa Ricabeat 3-0 Jamaica and hit him Panama for the minimum. Already in the friendlies, they tied 2-2 with Australiaobtained a 3-3 against Uzbekistanbeat 2-0 Ghanatied 2-2 with Germany and fell 2-3 against Colombia. Already in the CONCACAF Nations Leaguesuccumbed 2-0 against Honduras and then they defeated them 2-0, apart from that they beat them 3-0 Panama and was defeated 0-2 by USA.
