The OPEC (Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries) is one of the institutions that partly determines how high the petrol prices are. A large part of the countries that pump oil are united in OPEC. Those countries include Saudi Arabia, Venezuela, Libya and the United Arab Emirates. The United States and Russia also pump oil, but are not members of OPEC.
How exactly does that organization work? And what other cost items determine the price of gasoline? Arda finds out in 360 seconds:
