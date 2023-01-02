Guadalajara, Jalisco.- La Perla Tapatia begins to display the flag of Jalisco to celebrate the 200 years since its foundation.

Under the motto “We are Jalisco, 200 years Free and Sovereign”, the celebrations of the first independent state in Mexico.

The flag can already be found from the Guadalajara International Airport to the San Juan de Dios Market.

“Highlighting a special lighting its colors and symbolism in iconic buildings of the Historic Center, the Guadalajara Metropolitan Areaand from the interior of the State,” the Jalisco government reported in a statement.

The state will have more celebrations around the year: “recounting and honoring the historical events that gave rise to the State and its capital.”

Jalisco, the first independent state of Mexico

On June 16, 1823, Jalisco declared itself the first free and sovereign state in the entire country with the declaration “Free State of Xalisco”.

The event comes after Luis Quintanar, political and military chief, joined the creation of the Plan de Casa Mata de Santa Anna.

In the act “Provisional Plan of the New State of Xalisco”, it began with the first steps for the constitution of Jalisco.

“The first state of independent Mexico that was founded in the midst of the struggle to define the type of government for our country,” they added.