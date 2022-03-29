Not everything is about PlayStation today. As is customary at the end of each month, Xbox has revealed the list of the four games that will come to Games With Gold throughout April 2022.

This time we do not find a list of titles that are a must for Xbox users, history that constantly repeats itself. Thus. Here are the titles coming to Games With Gold:

–another sight – From April 1 to 30, 2022 (Xbox One).

–Hue – From April 16 to May 15, 2022 (Xbox One).

–Outpost Kaloki X – From May 1 to 15, 2022 (Xbox 360).

–MX vs. ATV Alive – From May 16 to 30, 2022 (Xbox 360).

We remind you that these four titles are can be enjoyed on your Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One through backwards compatibility. From the list, the game that attracts the most attention is Huea puzzle focused on using different color palettes to advance.

On related topics, a new Xbox would be revealed this year. Similarly, Xbox Game Studios announced its Cloud Gaming division.

Editor’s Note:

Another month of disappointing Games With Gold releases. By this point, Xbox should merge this service entirely with Game Pass. At the end of the day, this is what users use.

Via: Xbox