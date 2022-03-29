Cameroon’s Eric Maxime Choupo-Moting, who plays for Bayern Munich, scored the first goal for the “Untamed Lions” in the 110th minute.

The Algerian national team player, Ahmed Touba, scored the equalizer in the 118th minute, but the “Untamed Lions” added a second goal to win moments before the end of the match.

The Desert Warriors had defeated Cameroon 1-0 in a match that took place on the twenty-fifth of this March.

Earlier, the Moroccan team qualified after a 4-1 victory over the Democratic Republic of the Congo, while Tunisia qualified for the World Cup after a clean tie with Mali.

On the other hand, the Pharaohs failed to reach the World Cup finals, after losing through penalty shootouts to Senegal.