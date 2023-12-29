ZAt the end, only 16 was in the first digits of the DAX closing price. When trading ended early on Friday at 2 p.m., there were exactly 16,752 points. The German stock market barometer has therefore increased by 20 percent over the course of the year.

Some people had hoped that the DAX would make it back above the 17,000 mark in thin trading between the years. But nothing came of it, so it was just a short jump over the new thousand mark on December 14th. In contrast to 2022, there is no complaining about the stock year 2023. In the FAZ survey of 27 addresses, the experts saw the Dax at just 15,047 points at the end of the year (FAZ from December 29th).

Already priced in

This may be due not least to the fact that a lot was already priced into the year-end rally in November and December that will only materialize in the coming year – or not: above all, falling interest rates. According to a survey, 85 percent of market participants are now convinced that the US Federal Reserve will cut the key interest rate by 25 basis points at its meeting in March and that the ECB will follow suit.

Armament, cement and software at the top

At the top of the DAX winners is the arms manufacturer Rheinmetall, which had an exceptionally good stock market year in 2022, the year of the Russian attack on Ukraine. In addition to Rheinmetall with an increase of more than 45 percent, Heidelberg Materials, SAP and Adidas were also among the annual winners.

When it comes to price gains, the US technology index Nasdaq-100 makes the German top stock market league look old. Nvidia's paper from the semiconductor industry increased by over 250 percent. With a share price increase of 53 percent, the successful smartphone manufacturer Apple was only in 40th place.

No wonder that the annual performance of the Nasdaq-100 dwarfs the Dax with an increase of more than 55 percent. In the Dow Jones Industrial, Salesforce, a software company, is also at the top of the winners, followed by the chip manufacturer Intel and Microsoft. In terms of annual development, the Dax does not have to hide from Dow Jones with an increase of almost 14 percent, but it does have to admit defeat to the broader S&P 500 index, which recorded an annual increase of 25 percent.







Meanwhile, a bank is causing a sensation in Europe. At the top of the winners in the Euro Stoxx 50 is the Italian Unicredit with an annual increase of 82 percent. The Spanish BBVA is also in the top group of annual winners in the leading European index with an increase of around 45 percent, as is Banco Santander with an annual profit of more than 30 percent.

By the way, you won't find any German institutes in the Euro Stoxx 50. Deutsche Bank had to leave the Euro Stoxx 50 in 2018 due to its weak share price and has not returned since.