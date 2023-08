Thursday, August 31, 2023, 00:26



| Updated 08:17 a.m.

comment















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

The panoramic Ferris wheel of the Murcia Fair will be officially inaugurated this Thursday, August 31, starting at 9:30 p.m. The attraction, which is thirty meters high, will allow you to see the city from all angles, since the glass cabins offer a 360-degree view.

The Plano de San Francisco in the capital houses the Ferris wheel, which will be able to serve 144 passengers in each service.