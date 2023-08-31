Home page World

Firefighters battle the blaze in Johannesburg. © Uncredited/AP/dpa

There is a fire in downtown Johannesburg, South Africa. Many people can no longer leave the building alive.

At least 63 people died in a major fire in a building in the center of the South African metropolis of Johannesburg. At least 43 other people were injured, said Robert Mulaudzi, spokesman for the local rescue service, on Platform X. The rescue and recovery operation will therefore continue.

The fire broke out in a five-story building overnight. Dozens of residents have been evacuated, Mulaudzi said. The cause of the fire is still unclear. dpa