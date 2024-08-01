This August, Mexico and the northern hemisphere will witness one of the most anticipated astronomical events of the year: the Perseid meteor showerAlso known as the “tears of Saint Lawrence”, this ‘meteor shower’ will reach its peak between August 12 and 13offering an unparalleled visual experience.

During these nights, clear skies will allow observation of up to 100 meteors per houroffering a unique opportunity to admire this natural phenomenon. Although the Perseids could be seen from July 17, the deadline will be August 24.

Still, the best time of the month to view the sky with or without a telescope are the days mentioned, which promise the best conditions for optimal observation.

Guide to better view the meteor shower

To maximize the experience, the Observers can locate the constellation Perseus, which serves as a reference point. in the night sky. Perseus, with its figure reminiscent of a human with an outstretched arm, guides amateurs and experts to enjoy a greater number of bright meteors.

The The popularity of the Perseids is not only due to their high activity and spectacular nature.but also because it coincides with the summer holidays in the northern hemisphere, making it easier for more people to marvel at this celestial spectacle.

For those who cannot observe them in person, various platforms offer live broadcasts and mobile applications, expanding access to this magnificent astronomical event.

Don’t miss the opportunity to be part of this celestial experience. Make sure you have a clear view and, if possible, escape to a place far from light pollution. The Perseids invite you to look up and connect with the vast universe.