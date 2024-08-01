The authorities of the Mexico City Seven people suspected of being part of a criminal network involved in extortion and drug dealing were arrested in the Alvaro Obregon mayor’s office, reported the Attorney General’s Office of Mexico City (FGJCDMX).

During four searches carried out in different properties in this area, law enforcement not only captured four women and three men, but also They also seized 938 doses of drugs and several firearms.

Pablo Vázquez, who led the operation, explained that this action was the result of an exhaustive investigation that included office and field work, motivated by complaints from local merchants.

The raids were carried out on the basis of court orders issued by a supervisory judge, after evaluating the evidence presented by investigators.

The first operation took place in the Andador Diaz Ordaz street, in the Barrio Norte neighborhoodwhere a 23-year-old woman was arrested and They seized 139 doses and 200 grams of marijuana, 103 doses of cocaine and various ammunition.

In another search carried out in the Santa Lucia Avenue, in the Olivar del Conde neighborhood First Section, a man and a woman were arrested, Finding 99 doses of cocaine and more marijuana.

Network of extortionists and drug traffickers dismantled in Mexico City

Besides, on 33rd street of the same neighborhoodpolice arrested two individuals and found more illegal substances, three handguns, two silencers and communication equipment. A final search in the same area resulted in two additional arrests and the seizure of more drugs.

The Secretariat of Citizen Security (SSC) He stressed that the detainees are linked to collecting protection money from merchants and to the distribution of drugs in the region.

All suspects and seized materials were placed at the disposal of the Public Prosecutor’s Office to continue the investigation and proceed according to law.