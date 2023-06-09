The possibility of suffering any type of robbery is a concern that many people have today. Since they take your cell phone out of your pocket at a party, until they enter the house when we are not there, a theft or robbery can occur in many ways at any time.

One such situation The most damage that can cause, among others, is that our car is stolen. Parked in a supermarket car park, on the street, in a public car park… There can be many scenarios in which a thief can act and keep a vehicle that is not his.

In Spain, during 2022, there was an average of 85 cars stolen per dayaccording to the main conclusion of the Crime Balance of the Ministry of the Interior. This study has shed light on this unpleasant experience that is repeated with some frequency in our country, although it should be noted that the document is provisional, since its figures are pending consolidation.

Even so, within this source, in the ‘Vehicle theft’ section there is very significant data that can be very useful for people who own a vehicle. One of them is that During the past year, 30,982 cars were stolen, which represents an increase of 17.3% compared to 2021.

But if there is really relevant information on a practical level For those who have a car or are thinking of buying it, it is to know which cars have been the most stolen. Two variants can be subtracted from this section: the most stolen cars by brand and the most stolen cars by model. We’ll tell you then:

Which cars are the most stolen according to the brand



In this case, based on the data from the Crime Balance of the Ministry of the Interior, the first three car brands preferred by thieves are Mercedes, with 14.7% of thefts, BMW with 14.4% and Toyota, with 14.6% of thefts. Outside the podium but following them closely would be Audi with 10.4% of thefts and Volkswagen with 6.8%.

One of the most probable reasons why thefts occur to these brands of cars is that are used to sell their pieces on the second-hand marketsince they belong to the cars that are usually the best sellers.

Which cars are the most stolen according to the model



Leaving brands aside, there is also a classification of the car models that have been stolen the most in the last year from the same source. In this case, the podium is composed of the Seat Ibiza, the Seat León and the Volkswagen Golf, all three belonging to the Volkswagen group. Added to these vehicles, other high-end models such as the Mercedes GLC, the Mercedes GLE, the BMW X5 or the Toyota Land Cruiser are also in the spotlight.