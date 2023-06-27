These are the procedures that Venezuelans can carry out at the Consulate of Cúcuta

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Consulate of Venezuela in Cucuta
Consulate of Venezuela in Cucuta
The diplomatic mission has already officially opened the headquarters and expects to process 200 passports a day.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
With the reestablishment of relations between Colombia and Venezuela, progress has also been made in the opening of diplomatic headquarters. The Venezuelan consulate in Cúcuta is already operational and Apostilled procedures began, a request required by thousands of migrants.
(Read also: Exclusive: Opening of the Colombian Consulate on the border with Venezuela already has a date)
After four years closed due to the breakdown of relations between the two countries, Consul Sergio Ramón Arias Cárdenas informed local media that the facilities are adequate and that since April 28 they began the installation process to serve the citizens.
This diplomatic headquarters is located on Camilo Daza avenue, 17th street corner Corral de Piedra.
The procedures available will be:
-Passport issuance.
-Visa.
-Apostilled.
-Birth certificates (nationalization of children of Venezuelans born in Colombia).
-Registration of marriages in Colombia.
-Death certificates.
(It may interest you: Due to “pending issues”, Benedetti continues as ambassador and with jurisdiction)
Árias Cárdenas told the local media that consulate staff are already receiving training to offer the apostille service.
The opening hours are from 8 in the morning to 12 noon. In the afternoon it will be from 1 pm to 5 pm and on Fridays from 8 am to 2 pm.
The consulate estimates to process 200 passports per day. To do this, users must previously request the appointment on the Saime de Venezuela website and indicate that the site of the procedure is Cúcuta.
ANA MARIA RODRIGUEZ BRAZON
WEATHER CORRESPONDENT
CARACAS
