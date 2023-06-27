Wednesday, June 28, 2023
These are the procedures that Venezuelans can carry out at the Consulate of Cúcuta

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 27, 2023
in World
0
These are the procedures that Venezuelans can carry out at the Consulate of Cúcuta

The diplomatic mission has already officially opened the headquarters and expects to process 200 passports a day.

With the reestablishment of relations between Colombia and Venezuela, progress has also been made in the opening of diplomatic headquarters. The Venezuelan consulate in Cúcuta is already operational and Apostilled procedures began, a request required by thousands of migrants.

After four years closed due to the breakdown of relations between the two countries, Consul Sergio Ramón Arias Cárdenas informed local media that the facilities are adequate and that since April 28 they began the installation process to serve the citizens.

This diplomatic headquarters is located on Camilo Daza avenue, 17th street corner Corral de Piedra.

The procedures available will be:
-Passport issuance.
-Visa.
-Apostilled.
-Birth certificates (nationalization of children of Venezuelans born in Colombia).
-Registration of marriages in Colombia.
-Death certificates.

Árias Cárdenas told the local media that consulate staff are already receiving training to offer the apostille service.

The opening hours are from 8 in the morning to 12 noon. In the afternoon it will be from 1 pm to 5 pm and on Fridays from 8 am to 2 pm.

The consulate estimates to process 200 passports per day. To do this, users must previously request the appointment on the Saime de Venezuela website and indicate that the site of the procedure is Cúcuta.

ANA MARIA RODRIGUEZ BRAZON
WEATHER CORRESPONDENT
CARACAS

