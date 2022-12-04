Today, December 4, is celebrated the Day of Dragon Age. Like other series, EA and BioWare know how important these celebrations are to fans. In this way, a few moments ago interesting information was released about some of the projects in development of this series, and one of these is about the show that will arrive on Netflix in just a few days.

As part of the announcements that will take place, Today new posters of the key characters of Dragon Age: Absolution, the animated series that will be available on Netflix on December 9. Here we have a better look at Miriam, Hira, Roland, and much more.

Dragon Age: Absolution It is a series made up of six parts. The story was created in close collaboration between BioWare and Netflix.. Without a doubt, a project that all fans will appreciate. Remember, this production will be available from November 9th. On related topics, here you can see the new advance of Dragon Age: Dreadwolf.

Editor’s Note:

Dragon Age: Absolution It looks like an interesting adaptation of BioWare’s work. Considering that Netflix has a large catalog of video game adaptations, it is very likely that this new project will have the same quality of productions as castlevania Y Arcane.

Via: Official statement