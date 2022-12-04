Although 2022 was the best season in terms of results for the Ferrari since 2018, the Prancing Horse has been experiencing a winter that is anything but serene. The news of Mattia Binotto’s resignation, which will become effective starting next January, have brought further excitement to an environment that – after the splendid start to the championship – has thrown away the possibility of competing for the entire year with Red Bull thanks to a myriad of strategic errors, reliability problems and deficiencies in the development of the car. The more classic ‘toto-nomi’ on who will be Binotto’s heir has already begun and promises not to stop until the new team principal is made official.

Even more than the now resigning Binotto however, during the season he was the strategy department to have found himself at the center of numerous criticisms. Many fans of the red identify it as the weak link in the Ferrari chain and he also came to lend them a hand Mario Andretti. The legend of American motorsport, world champion in F1 in 1978, has always been linked to the name of Ferrari, for which he raced and even won a race. Interviewed by Gazzetta dello Sport‘Piedone’ had no qualms about pointing out that more than one thing didn’t work properly.

“Binotto out? Certainly we need to change more than something on the strategies – recognized the 82-year-old former Italian-American driver – when you have a competitive car you don’t need to do things differently from others. There were times when everyone on the track had soft tires and one, or both Ferraris, had mediums: but you do what the others do. No need to try to be smarter. We have seen certain jokes … I don’t know who pulled them out. There is certainly a change to the system: let the riders participate in the decisions, only they can hear how the tires work. If I think back to the intermediate masses for Leclerc at Interlagos… my goodness”.

Speaking of drivers, during the season many have accused Binotto and the entire Ferrari wall of a certainty reluctance to identify a first guide within the team. In fact, according to the common opinion, the Scuderia should have placed more at the center of the project Charles Leclerc, long appearing as Verstappen’s only possible antagonist in the title race. Conversely, Ferrari has always put Leclerc and Sainz on the same level. Andretti agrees with this philosophy, but up to a point: “Ferrari has two drivers capable of winning and it’s beautiful. Needs to let them free at least until a certain point in the season Andretti explained. until we see who gets a chance to compete for the title. Then maybe put the other at his service. But in the beginning absolutely free”.