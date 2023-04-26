On May 20, the new revision of the ITV Procedure Manual, version 7.7.0, enters into force. Therefore, if you have to pass the inspection with your car from that date, you must consider the new tests that are added to those existing up to now.

From the Spanish Association of Collaborating Entities of the Administration in the Technical Inspection of Vehicles AECA-ITV explain that, in addition to errata corrections and clarifications, two new procedures have been introduced that include the inspection of the emergency call system (eCall) and the collection of OBFCM (On-Board Fuel Consumption Meter) data.

For the user, the inspection will not undergo modifications, since these new tests will not imply any additional action on the part of the drivers who go to the stations.

The mandatory introduction of the eCall system for new vehicle approvals submitted from March 31, 2018 has contributed to reducing the number of fatalities, as well as the severity of injuries caused by traffic accidents, thanks to the rapid notification to the emergency services.

However, it is an element that must be checked periodically to ensure that it functions correctly throughout the life of the vehicle. For this reason, from now on ITV stations will begin to check the correct state of the aforementioned system during the periodic inspection of those vehicles that have it equipped.

Regarding the collection of OBFCM (On-Board Fuel Consumption Meter) data, it is a new function that is granted to the ITV for the collection of anonymized data in order to establish strategies from the security point of view road and, in this case, environmental protection, according to the actual operation of the vehicles.

Thus, the European Commission urges the Member States to collect data related to the consumption of fuel and electrical energy obtained in real conditions in the ITV stations as an additional part of the periodic checks as of May 20, 2023 through the reading of data from the serial port of the on-board diagnostic systems.

The data collected may not be used, processed or taken into account for the result of the inspection, being deleted once they have been reported to the competent authority.

This data collection is applicable for light vehicles registered from January 1, 2021 with the following technologies:

– Plug-in hybrid electric vehicles.

– Non-plug-in hybrid electric vehicles.

– Pure combustion vehicles (without electric hybridization).

In addition to these two new tests, the new version of the ITV Procedure Manual clarifies and updates the people who are allowed to install anti-sun adhesive sheets on the front windshield. Previously, it was only possible to install it in vehicles driven by people diagnosed with lupus. With the new version of the Manual, any other disease whose effects in terms of UV exposure are equivalent to those of lupus is allowed. However, these sheets must be approved and their installation duly justified.