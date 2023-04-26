Formula 1 is a sport in which every tenth of a second counts to gain an advantage, however minimal, over the rest of the cars. In addition to the excitement of competition itself, it is also a test bench in which automobile companies develop and test their latest technologies in extreme conditions.

In F1, for example, disc brakes, various types of suspensions, automatic and cam-actuated gearboxes were born. Also the braking energy recovery systems and components that are tested and that many utilities incorporate. The tires also benefit directly from the experience gained in racing, especially in terms of grip and durability.

The latest is Artificial Intelligence (IE), since Formula 1 teams make use of Cloud Observability technologies to introduce improvements in their vehicles, something that over time can also reach our “street” cars.

To do this, F1 teams invest a huge budget in technologies that allow them to improve the performance of their car, monitoring the operation of each part, brakes or other parts of the car in pre-season tests, in free practice at each Grand Prix, or especially in the simulators and wind tunnels, which are gaining more and more advantage due to the budget limit and the frequent stoppages of the season, such as the current one that has lasted from April 2 in Melbourne until this Friday, April 28 when it begins the Azerbaijan GP.

In this way, taking advantage of this break, many teams such as Aston Martin with Fernando Alonso or Ferrari with Carlos Sainz have been taking the opportunity to test most of the data obtained in the first three races of the year in the wind tunnel and in the simulator and reduce the distance with Red Bull. Likewise, aware of the importance of monitoring the data of the car on the track in real time, Formula 1 teams are increasingly investing in Observability Cloud, a data monitoring and analysis technology combined with Artificial Intelligence and Deep Learning, capable of to observe, measure and understand the internal and external behavior of a system in real time, thus allowing to analyze the performance and predict possible problems even before they occur.

Manuel Ruiz, Director of Alliances of Entelgy, The BusinessTech Consultancy, He explains that the F1 teams analyze this information live thanks to this aforementioned Observability to make the necessary adjustments to the car during the race, predict failures to guarantee the safety of the driver or make improvements in the factories that help them reach the top. in the next race or seasons.

“Observability allows teams to holistically analyze in real time various factors related to speed, acceleration, engine temperature, tire pressure, fuel consumption, among others, to make informed decisions about how Tune the car and improve its performance on the track. If it’s done in F1, why not bring this Observability technology to our business, our applications, our infrastructure? Our clients are just as demanding as the top competition and we must equip ourselves and provide them with the best solutions to improve their business and user experience in such a competitive market”, says Manuel Ruiz.

From holistic monitoring to factories and races



The most logical application of this technology is to have the state of the vehicle fully monitored, from engine temperature to tire wear, through the sensors that indicate that each aerodynamic part is working well. In a Formula 1 car, every parameter related to the car’s mechanics is being measured and collected by data analysis systems, and these are studied by engineers both at the race and at the factory.

However, this information comes from different sources and parts of the car, and, in order to make sense of this data and convert it into valuable information, it is no longer enough to monitor it separately, but engineers acquire more information if they compare it in set. This is made possible by Observability, which jointly analyzes information obtained from different sources, taking monitoring one step further. For example, at a given moment in the race, the telemetry of the car may be indicating an increase in engine temperature, which may happen because the air flow circulates erroneously through the engine cover and the sidepods are not capable of releasing the engine heat, so the manufacturing concept of this car is incorrect and should be changed with the data collected.

Predictive Artificial Intelligence



Thanks to this holistic monitoring, all the data that emerges from the use of the vehicle can be used to introduce improvements for the next race. These improvements do not only affect the vehicle on a mechanical level, but also serve to understand the most optimal way to use and care for the vehicle. Observability combines this monitoring with predictive Artificial Intelligence technologies, which is capable of identifying failures before they occur and making decisions to use resources in the best way.

In addition, these improvements can also be monitored through the simulator and the wind tunnel, which serve as the first. For example, if data was collected during the race that indicates failures in terms of acceleration and fuel consumption, engineers can introduce improvements for the next race that optimize the mixture and make the car much more efficient.

In the race strategy



Observability once again goes one step further than simple analysis and is capable of making strategic decisions based on usage and performance data. By taking into account the data in aggregate, including those related to the environment and the state of the race itself, the information is used in making strategic decisions in real time, for example, if it is the best time to make a pit stop taking into account the state of the tires or it is possible to push more without affecting performance, if they can change the engine map and guarantee the reliability of the car or if the driver’s tools in the race are working well, for example, the system ers.

Although the car and its technology is a crucial part of Formula 1, it is also essential that the team has a driver who can not only drive the car, but also extract information from the engineers and respond to the challenges of the track. This technology is capable of taking into account in the analysis the state of the driver, the way in which he drives the car and how he reacts to different situations on the track. Thus the team can give a “feedback” or feedback in real time to the pilot and based on performance data. This information can be used both in practice to help the driver configure the car in the best way and adapt to the reality of the circuit, as well as to improve these key points at the factory in the following weeks.