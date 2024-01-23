In the list of the most reliable cars we see the usual suspects, but also surprises.

Yes ladies and gentlemen, the moment has finally arrived. You may not have noticed, but we still had something to offer from the Consumers' Association: a survey of the most reliable cars. This is normally published annually in November, but last year we received nothing. Don't worry: the Consumers' Association is now presenting their research after all.

This time the Consumers' Association has taken a bigger approach, which may explain why they were a little later. In 2022 they only had 9,000 respondents, which is not very many if you have to draw conclusions about 129 cars. This time they have joined forces with a number of international consumer associations to reach 30,000 respondents.

The Consumer reliability survey should now be a bit more reliable. Cars built between 2011 and 2023 were examined. The number of defects over their entire lifespan was also asked. The severity of the defects, the age of the car and the mileage are taken into account.

Most reliable brands

Enough introduction, on to the results. Starting with the most reliable brands. The winner is no surprise: Lexus emerges as the most reliable car brand, with a score of 9.6. In 2020, Lexus was also number 1, but in 2021 and 2022, Suzuki and Mitsubishi were at the top respectively.

The top 10 is further dominated by Asian brands. The odd one out is Smartwho managed to achieve sixth position. BMW scored the best of all German premium brands (of course it is not without reason that the entire editorial team drives a BMW). We only see Audi and Mercedes in 16th and 17th place.

Below is the entire top 10 most reliable brands (which has become a top 13 because of its shared tenth place):

Lexus (9.6) Suzuki (9.0) Subaru (8.9) Toyota (8.6) Kia (8.5) Smart (8.5) Honda (8.3) Mitsubishi (8.3) Nissan (8.1) BMW (8.0) DS (8.0) Mazda (8.0) Mini (8.0)

Most reliable models

Perhaps even more interesting than the most reliable brands are the most reliable models. Here too, a Lexus emerges as the winner, namely the NX of the previous generation. The number two is another surprise: that's where we meet the Audi Q2 On. It therefore scores a lot higher than its Volkswagen brother, the T-Rocwhich finished in position 49.

The Ford Puma is also a striking one, since Ford as a brand scores quite low. In the list of brands, Ford shares a 27th position with Volkswagen and Lancia.

The top 10 most reliable models are as follows:

Lexus NX '14-'21 (9.9) Audi Q2 '16-now (9.5) Ford Puma '19 -now (9.5) Honda CR-V '18-now (9.5) Nissan Qashqai '21-now (9.5) Suzuki Ignis '17-now (9.5) Toyota RAV-4 '18-now (9.5) Lexus CT200H '10-'20 (9.4) Mazda CX-30 '19-now (9.4) Toyota Corolla '18-now (9.4)

If reliability is important to you, these are the cars you should have. Have you not found your own car or brand in the top 10? Then you can go to the website of the Consumers' Association the entire list to look at.

This article These are the most reliable cars according to the Consumers' Association first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

#reliable #cars #Consumers39 #Association