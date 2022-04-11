Kingdom Hearts IV has just been officially presented, and it has helped us to understand where the long-running saga of Tetsuya Nomura and Square Enix will advance. Sora, Donald and Goofy return, but also Luxu’s allies, what plans is the Master of Masters up to?

It has caught us all by surprise that, instead of presenting something of the Kingdom Hearts 3.14 style, Tetsuya Nomura has announced an entire Kingdom Hearts IV. The trailer was packed with information, but to understand it, you had to have reached the end of Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory, Kingdom Hearts III, and its Re:Mind DLC. And if you’ve also been through Unchained X and Dark Road, all the better. But since you may not have played any of them, or because you only want to play the numbered titles (I won’t blame you for making this decision), I’m going to explain where are we now. At the end of Kingdom Hearts III, Sora has to save Kairi. Xehanort has her in the hands of her prisoner just before the final duel. The villain destroys Kairi’s heart before the battle between the two, but Sora uses his awakening power to retrieve it.. This is the ability that centered the plot of Dream Drop Distance, and was used to awaken Ventus’s heart, which was sleeping inside of Sora. The problem is that to awaken a mortally wounded heart, you have to dive deep into it, running the risk of being lost forever. And that’s what happens to Sora. The ending of Kingdom Hearts III makes it clear: Sora is missing, his heart is lost.

However, there is a maxim in all of Kingdom Hearts: hearts are connected, and if someone loves you, they will always have a piece of your heart inside them. Using it, you can always see each other again. The Kingdom Hearts IV trailer adds a nuance to this rule: “The heart resides within the soul, which is guided by destiny to the right placeThis tells us that Sora’s heart has traveled to a specific place moved by destiny, and where? Keyblade masters could go: the fictional worlds. This is one of tall skyscrapers known as Quadratum. The Kingdom Hearts character capable of knowing what destiny holds is none other than the Master of Masters, so this Sora’s journey here doesn’t seem casual, but rather orchestrated by him. He is destiny.

For his part, Riku tries to reach Quadratum on his own, which will force him to become as powerful as the old masters. Donald and Goffy are looking for more information on the fictional worlds, King Mickey investigates Scala ad Caelum, and Kairi trains to get stronger. As the video begins, the chessboard that Xehanort and Eraqus clashed with is shown again. It must be remembered that the entire Xehahort arc, that is, from Kingdom Hearts to Kingdom Hearts III, was nothing more than a machination of the Master of Masters to reproduce the Keyblade war. Now, the pieces have changed position. They are almost the same, but with different rules, which means that this new arc, the so-called “The Lost Master”, will continue with that plan.

Kingdom Hearts 4 and the story of The Lost Master

In the trailer we see Sora again, he is very changed and seems older, but he has only been asleep for seven days. What happens is that whenever he arrives in a new world, his body transforms adapting to it. But be very careful, because that number “seven” is very relevant, it is not accidental. Seven are the parts of light that have to fight against darkness. And when the pieces on the board changed at the end of Kingdom Hearts III, seven were dark. That seven can indicate a time of change in which Sora, again, will be tempted by the shadows again. It can also be a period of time that has been used to manipulate his mind like Naminé did in the second part.

Hearts are connected and if someone loves you, they will always have a part of your heartIt doesn’t take long for a couple of hooded men to appear, remembering how difficult, or impossible, it is to leave or enter a fictional world. Seeing them, we can think that they are the old masters, and that it was they, guided by the Master of Masters, who brought Sora here to study him again, defeat him and incorporate him into his ranks; as I say, for return to the darkor for something worse. Perhaps, just as Luxu took Xigbar’s body to survive the passage of time, the Master of Masters wants Sora’s body. The young woman with whom Sora wakes up tells him something interesting: that this world is, for her and for him, something like an “afterworld”, which can be interpreted Like a world where the dead go. Theorizing about who this girl is, she could be Ava. Luxu mentions her absence in Kingdom Hearts III saying that she has already accomplished her mission. She may actually have lost her heart as well, and that she went to Quadratum where the ancient masters travel upon suffering this fate. Although it is most possible that she is Strelitzia, Marluxia’s sister. But Quadratum can also be the place where the hearts of the bodies occupied by the ancient masters…

There are many questions that have assailed me when I saw the trailer, but the most interesting thing is that it looks like the evil faction of the ancient masters will besiege Sora to fulfill their plans, that we will have a choral game with the rest of the Kingdom characters Hearts, and that the most Disney part will give way to more Nomura designs than ever. There is a lot of desire… Almost as much as Unchained X had been announced for consoles in the form of a remake. still a lot the lore that this game contains, crucial for this fourth part, and little desire to face a gacha to know everything. Anyway, let’s hope it’s a matter of time.