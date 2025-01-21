One of the big questions and concerns surrounding the arrival of Artificial Intelligence is how this technology will affect the labor market. The question is whether AI will create or destroy more jobs, while raising questions about how it will affect those who survive it.

Thanks to AI, hundreds of repetitive tasks will be able to be automated, and as this technology continues to advance and its capabilities continue to develop, machines will be able to perform increasingly more complicated tasks. This makes the obligations of humans at work changeor, and you will have to find new responsibilities to take care of.

This could be something positive or something negative, but according to the Global Workforce Hopes & Fears Survey 2024 report published by PwC, the arrival of AI is for many a path of light for the future in many professions, since According to almost half of workers, AI will increase their salaries.

This report provides an optimistic look at the future of work in a context where AI is increasingly relevant. The study, which analyzed the responses of more than 50,000 workers from 50 countries, indicates that Those who use technology regularly are the most confident in its benefits since they believe that AI can make their work more efficient.

In turn, they show less anxiety about the future, so the key to reducing fear of automation may be greater exposure and introduction to our tasks. The report also highlights that only 10% of workers fear that their salaries could decrease due to AI.

Jobs most benefited by the integration of AI in our jobs

While it is impossible for AI not to destroy certain jobs, we must note that it also is creating new opportunities, especially in specialized and high-paying roles.

The PwC survey reveals that the sectors that are seeing increased adoption of AI are also the ones that are creating new roles with significantly high salaries. An example is the emergence of charges such as Chief Artificial Intelligence Officer (CAIO)which is rapidly entering the boards of directors of large companies and offering compensation in excess of $1 million a year.

The report also highlights that companies in multiple sectors are hiring AI specialists to lead your innovation strategiesespecially for new jobs related to lAI management and development. Other major beneficiaries are consultants or people dedicated to marketing.

Another emerging and high-paying role is that of prompt engineerswho can aspire to salaries that reach 375,000 euros per year, a figure that does not require a university degree in technology.