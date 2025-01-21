Donald Trump sleeps again in the White House from where he threatens to change the world in his own way. Waiting to see how many of his economic and annexationist promises will come true in these four years of mandate that he has just inaugurated, his exclusive speech is already colonizing consciences beyond the borders of the United States.

Just as barbarian invasions slowly but effectively undermined the ancient strength of the Roman Empire, Trumpism has been undermining certainties and social consensus for some time on which we had founded our democracies on the other side of the Atlantic. Now, his resounding electoral victory and his return to power are giving wings and fuel to those invading messages that are suspicious of equalitythey deny mutual support and hide the dangers of false prosperity based on wasting resources. All you have to do is read recent polls.

The perception of climate change as a problem has receded several points in the CIS surveys in the last two years, just when its consequences have become more evident. The same thing happens with support for gender equality and sexual diversity.. Both official barometers and private surveys confirm this disturbing trend, especially in young men under 30 years of age. And although a majority consensus is still maintained in our country regarding the objectives of the United Nations 2030 Agenda, sociologists warn that victorious electoral trends such as Trump’s They have an obvious contagion effect.

In just one month, Germans will decide at the polls whether to confirm the polls and turn the far-right Alternative for Germany into the second party of your Bundestag. In Austria, the ultra-liberty Party of Freedom has just received the task of forming government after the failure of the cordon sanitaire negotiated by the rest of the parties after the last elections. So it’s better not to think too much about the fact that the only Spanish politician invited to Trump’s inauguration was Santiago Abascal so as not to further embitter the difficult January experience.