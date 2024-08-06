Chihuahua.- Yesterday, August 5, Agreement ACDO.AS2.HCT.230724/261.P.DIR of the Technical Council of the Institute was published in the Official Gazette of the Federation, through which the “General Guidelines for the operation of the IMSS Mailbox” (Guidelines) were announced, as well as the list of procedures and services available and to be offered through said electronic communication system, available on the page www.imss.gob.mx/buzonimss.

As indicated in the Agreement itself, the Guidelines entered into force today (August 6) and, consequently, the persons concerned (section 3 – Subjects of Application – of the Guidelines) must, according to a secure procedure that will give them certainty, enable their IMSS Mailbox within a maximum period of 180 calendar days; a period that expires on February 1, 2025.

To do so, these people only need to enter www.imss.gob.mx/buzonimss with their current SAT e-signature; register and validate their means of contact (at least 1 email address and 1 cell phone number), as well as sign the Terms and Conditions for the use of the IMSS Mailbox.

Once the IMSS Mailbox is enabled, in the first stage of its implementation, users will be able to digitally carry out procedures and notifications regarding incorporation, collection and inspection.

Regarding these matters, the Institute, through the IMSS Mailbox, will notify any administrative act, requirement or resolution issued in digital documents and will inform users about aspects of interest.

It is important to note that for employers, the IMSS Mailbox will be an additional channel for carrying out procedures with the Institute, since these can continue to be managed in person at the 133 IMSS Subdelegations.

To address any questions regarding the above, the Institute has opened the Telephone Contact Center 800 623 2323 —option 5 and, again, 5— with service from Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Central Mexico Time).