Angel Barajas was received in Cúcuta with a caravan, foam and lots of praise: the Olympic medalist arrived in Colombia today

There is a celebration in Cúcuta and throughout Colombia for the Arrival of Angel Barajas, the athlete who managed to hang the silver badge in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

The 17-year-old medalist arrived in the country this Wednesday and in Cúcuta, a caravan with foam, music and lots of praise I was waiting to recognize him as one of the best athletes in the world in his discipline.

Barajas showed his skills in gymnastics and on the horizontal bar he performed incredible feats that won the recognition of the strictest juries of the competitions.

He was born in Norte de Santander and With a Colombian flag on his shoulders, he celebrated the country’s first medal at these games. In the competition, the young man – who turns 18 on August 12 – achieved a score of 14,533.

🚨🔥🇨🇴 ANGEL BARAJAS! 🇨🇴🔥🚨 SILVER MEDAL FOR COLOMBIA. 🥈🥈🥈🥈🥈🥈 The gymnast from Cucuta, at 17 years old, achieves the first medal for Colombia in #Paris2024 pic.twitter.com/LDpUgdz0Tu — Julian Capera (@JulianCaperaB) August 5, 2024

The arrival of Angel Barajas to Colombia

Since this morning, hundreds of people have arrived at the Cúcuta airport to welcome the athlete who arrived in the country on Tuesday.

A fire truck was at the terminal gate and Hundreds of people were waiting for the Olympic medalist to shower him with compliments for their participation in the Paris 2024 Olympics.

In his displacement, The athlete had the opportunity to greet several of his fans, who also sent him some details and congratulatory messages.

#Regional | This is how Olympic medalist Ángel Barajas arrived in his hometown of Cúcuta, where he was greeted with joy by his family, friends and other citizens. The athlete will travel through the main streets in a fire truck. pic.twitter.com/QR6ocQoryE — SAC NEWS (@NoticieroSac) August 6, 2024

