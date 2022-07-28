We’re practically a few steps away from the month of August, which is why video game companies with a paid service have started revealing their free games. PlayStation already revealed the titles that reach PSPlusand now it’s the turn of microsoft to let us know the Games With Gold that come to Xbox Live.

As always, they will be two video games of Xbox One and two of Xbox 360 which users can acquire with their membership ofand Xbox Live Gold either Game Pass Ultimate. The first video games with Calico Y SocurgeBringer. The first of them can be downloaded from the first day of the month, the second will arrive for users until the 16th of the same month.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and Xbox Live Gold members can enjoy Calico, ScourgeBringer, Saint’s Row 2, and Monaco: What’s Yours is Mine as part of August’s Games with Gold! Details here: https://t.co/z4uXjbLo2Z — XboxWire (@XboxWire) July 28, 2022

On the other hand, the releases of Xbox 360 are: Saint’s Row 2 Y Monaco: What’s Yours is Mine. just like with games One, the open-world Ubisoft title will be available from August 1 to August 16. As for the next video game, it can be downloaded from the 16th, ending up being valid until the 31st of the calendar.

It is worth mentioning that we are slowly approaching the end of the 360 ​​era, as in the coming months gift sets with Games with Gold they will no longer be issued between rewards. This statement was given by the microsoft a few weeks ago, if you want to take a look at the complete note, we invite you to click on the following link.

Via: microsoft